‘house-of-darkness’-review:-a-player-becomes-the-prey-in-kate-bosworth-and-justin-long’s-first-date

“Silence. Darkness.” Those two words appear up front in most of Neil Labute’s stageplays, though his latest feature, “House of Darkness,” opens with a more playful “Once Upon a Time …” The film — Labute’s first in a bumpy seven-year stretch since “Dirty Weekend,” during which the provocateur was abruptly dropped by longtime Off Broadway […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
“Silence. Darkness.” Those two words appear up front in most of Neil Labute’s stageplays, though his latest feature, “House of Darkness,” opens with a more playful “Once Upon a Time …” The film — Labute’s first in a bumpy seven-year stretch since “Dirty Weekend,” during which the provocateur was abruptly dropped by longtime Off Broadway […]
Condividi:
Like this: