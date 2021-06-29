‘house-party’-reboot-adds-melvin-gregg,-rotimi-and-allen-maldonado-(exclusive)

Melvin Gregg, Rotimi and Allen Maldonado are the latest stars to join New Line’s reimagining of the 1990 hit comedy “House Party,” produced by the SpringHill Company for HBO Max.

The trio join stars Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Tosin Cole, Karen Obilom and DC Young Fly for the new movie, produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

The reimagining of the cult classic, which starred Christopher “Kid” Reid and Christopher “Play” Martin of the hip-hop group Kid ‘n Play, is set to be directed by award-winning music video helmer Calmatic in his feature directorial debut. The movie’s script comes from Emmy-nominated “Atlanta” duo Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori.

The 1990 movie, written and directed by Reginald Hudlin, was a major financial success for New Line, earning $26.4 million at the box office and cult status with fans. The movie also features Tisha Martin-Campbell, Martin Lawrence, A.J. Johnson, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell and Full Force (Paul Anthony, Bowlegged Lou and B-Fine).

Reginald and Warrington Hudlin return to the “House Party” as executive producers on the movie, alongside SpringHill’s Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson. New Line execs Richard Brener, Josh Mack and Victoria Palmeri are overseeing the project for the studio.

Gregg is best known for starring as Manboy on FX’s “Snowfall” and was recently featured in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” “The Way Back” and “High Flying Bird.” He is next set to star in Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers,” as well as executive producing and starring in Ira Rosensweig’s debut feature “Share.”

Rotimi is best known for his work on Starz’ “Power.” The actor and singer-songwriter also recently appeared in “Coming 2 America” and BET’s original movie “Favorite Son.” His wide range of film and TV credits include a role in Lionsgate’s “Divergent,” Starz’ series “Boss,” ABC’s “Betrayal” and CBS’ “Battle Creek.”

Maldonado is next set to star opposite Stephen Amell in Starz’ new wrestling drama “Heels,” as well as the Netflix series “Sneakerheads.” With film credits including “Straight Outta Compton,” “Cake” and “The Equalizer,” Maldonado built up his resume with recurring spots on ABC’s “Black-ish” and TBS’ “The Last O.G,” on which he was also a writer.

