How a neobank merger caused headaches for ubank

by Vittorio Rienzo
10 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
how-a-neobank-merger-caused-headaches-for-ubank


A process to migrate ubank customer accounts to the technology platforms of neobank 86 400 has been paused after a slew of issues and complaints.

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “How a neobank merger caused headaches for ubank

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: