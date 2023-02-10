How a neobank merger caused headaches for ubank by Vittorio Rienzo 10 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 A process to migrate ubank customer accounts to the technology platforms of neobank 86 400 has been paused after a slew of issues and complaints. Vittorio Rienzo Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “How a neobank merger caused headaches for ubank” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “How a neobank merger caused headaches for ubank”