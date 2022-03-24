how-craig-conover-feels-about-summer-house’s-portrayal-of-paige-romance

Only part of the story. Craig Conover isn’t a fan of how the start of his relationship with Paige DeSorbo has been portrayed on season 6 of Summer House.

“I was upset for a while, but you gotta suck it up,” the 33-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 22, while promoting his book Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong with My Sewing? “It just is what it is at the end of the day.”

Conover explained that he was OK with the network showing him and his “antics,” but he disapproved of how little of the good times they showed between him and the Amazon Live fashion host, 29.

“The fact that they made our relationship anything [negative] — it was pretty disappointing. I [had] just gotten out of a long-time relationship,” he added. “She was doing her own thing and we lived in different cities and for three months we just, you know, we did our own thing and honestly it worked.”

The Sewing Down South founder raised eyebrows earlier this year when his July 2021 visit to the Hamptons played out on multiple episodes of Summer House. During his time on the show, Conover was confronted about his alleged hookup with Kristin Cavallari, which he claimed took place while he and DeSorbo were casually dating and therefore allowed to see other people.

“Obviously a lot of context was left out [during those episodes], but you know, I have [no one] to blame for doing that other than myself,” the Bravo star explained to Us, seemingly referring to his claim that he had hookup with the Laguna Beach alum, 35, not his pal Austen Kroll. “So you deal with it.”

During the January 31 episode of the reality series, Conover spilled details about his alleged romantic encounter with Cavallari to DeSorbo. He doubled down on his claims during the February 7 episode, saying, “If I’m in Nashville, do I have someone that I might hook up with? Yeah. Paige, I will never lie to you. You and I are not exclusive right now. You didn’t want to be because you just got out of a relationship.”

The Uncommon James founder, for her part, denied in July 2021 that she was more than friends with Conover or Kroll, 34. A source exclusively told Us after the story line played out on Summer House in February that Conover was “making it up” and that the Hills alum “never hooked up” with him.

The Southern Charm star didn’t address the rumored Cavallari romance directly on Tuesday, instead he told Us that the highlights of his budding relationship with the “Giggly Squad” podcast cohost were shown in a skewed light.

“I really wished, you know, some more of the positive would’ve been focused on [with Paige]. At the end of the day, you let it go and it is what it is,” Conover said. “You can’t complain about it or you shouldn’t be doing it, you know?”

He added: “They cut our date because it was so positive and so happy that it wouldn’t have made sense to show it. Those were the things that I was really upset about because Paige and I, we are a good example of a non-traditional relationship ending up in a really great place.”

Looking back, the attorney, who became Instagram official with DeSorbo in the fall of 2021, recalled the positives of his Hamptons trip and his early days getting to know the New York native.

“I think we had a really nice summer, like, her and I really did,” the Delaware native told Us, adding that they had “so many cute dates in the city” over the summer before becoming official. “It got to a point where I didn’t want to see anyone else and she didn’t wanna see anyone else and I couldn’t wait to introduce her to my parents.”

Conover recalled their romance being “shown in a pretty dark light on television,” but said they are now in a good place.

“My parents [approve]. I don’t think I would be allowed to be with anyone else if Paige and I didn’t make it. My mom has decided that Paige is her daughter-in-law. And I feel the same about her parents,” the “Pillows and Beer” podcast cohost revealed. “We’ve only been officially dating for a little over six months … and no one ever plans on breaking up or bad things happening, but in our perfect world, yes, we’ll get married and have a family.”

Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong with My Sewing? hits bookshelves on Tuesday, March 29. Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi