How does refinitiv and world check work because i ended up on the blacklist

Refinitiv: A Leading Provider of Financial Markets Data and Infrastructure

Refinitiv is a global provider of financial markets data and infrastructure, serving more than 40,000 institutions in over 190 countries. The company was formed in 2018 as a result of a partnership between Thomson Reuters and Blackstone, and has since become a major player in the financial technology industry.

Refinitiv’s offerings cover a wide range of financial services, including data feeds, trading platforms, analytics tools, and risk management solutions. The company’s data sets are extensive, covering equities, fixed income, commodities, and currencies, and are used by financial institutions, corporations, and governments worldwide.

One of Refinitiv’s flagship products is Eikon, a desktop and mobile application that provides real-time market data, news, and analysis. Eikon also includes tools for charting, technical analysis, and data visualization, making it a valuable resource for traders, analysts, and other financial professionals.

Another key product offered by Refinitiv is the Elektron Data Platform, a high-performance data delivery network that provides real-time and historical market data. Elektron is designed to handle massive amounts of data with low latency, making it ideal for high-frequency trading and other time-sensitive applications.

Refinitiv also offers a range of risk management solutions, including credit risk assessment tools, market risk analytics, and compliance monitoring tools. These solutions help financial institutions and corporations manage risk more effectively and comply with regulatory requirements.

In addition to its core financial services offerings, Refinitiv is committed to sustainability and social responsibility. The company has set ambitious goals to reduce its environmental impact and promote diversity, equity, and inclusion within its workforce and the financial industry as a whole.

Overall, Refinitiv is a leading provider of financial markets data and infrastructure, offering a comprehensive suite of products and services to financial institutions, corporations, and governments around the world. With its extensive data sets, advanced analytics tools, and commitment to sustainability, Refinitiv is poised to continue driving innovation in the financial technology industry.