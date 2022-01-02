how-heather-rae-young-and-tarek-el-moussa,-more-stars-rang-in-the-new-year

Waving goodbye! After a year filled with ups and downs, celebrities including Miley Cyrus and Rebel Wilson found creative ways to ring in 2022.

The Bridesmaids actress, 41, spent New Year’s Eve in her native Australia, meaning that she welcomed January ahead of her colleagues in Hollywood. The Cats star shared a handful of Instagram snaps that showed her watching the fireworks with friends in Sydney.

After taking in the sights in a casual yellow sweatsuit, Wilson changed into a sparkly Burberry dress for a more formal toast. In one video, she grinned while holding a bottle of rosé champagne and pretending to offer a koala-shaped planter a drink.

By the time the Pitch Perfect star was celebrating New Year’s Day with some sunbathing, celebrations in the U.S. were just getting started. Cyrus, 29, kicked off her day with a rehearsal for her end of year TV special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.

“Last rehearsal until show time!” she wrote via Instagram on Friday, December 31, sharing photos of herself practicing with cohost Pete Davidson. “#MileysNewYearsEveParty is Live from Miami tonight on @nbc @peacocktv.”

In another snap, the “Wrecking Ball” songstress sang with her younger sister, Noah Cyrus, whom she called a “role model.”

Though the Grammy nominee, 21, was still on board for the festivities, her sister and Davidson, 28, faced potential cancellations because of the surge in positive coronavirus cases across the country. On Friday morning, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong announced that he had pulled out of the special because of a COVID-19 exposure.

“After the holiday I found out I was exposed to COVID. I’ve tested negative but I have made the decision not to travel to Miami for New Year’s Eve Party out of caution,” the California native, 49, wrote in a message posted to his Instagram Story. “Happy New Year and hope everyone stays safe!”

Earlier this month, Miley explained her vision for the special during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I wanted to do something that’s traditional, but I knew that we would do it in a way that is unique and unconventional, and we did that by starting with going to Miami,” she said. “[Pete will] be funny, and I’ll be naked, and together we’ve got a show.”

The duo’s other announced guests included Brandi Carlile, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow and more. Their plans for the evening were kept mostly under wraps, but a promo clip released on Wednesday, December 29, promised plenty of laughs.

“Pete, what are your new year’s resolutions?” the “Adore You” singer asked her cohost. “I don’t know. I usually make one and then I don’t follow it,” the Saturday Night Live star replied. “So, my new year’s resolution this year is to not have one so I don’t let myself down again.”

