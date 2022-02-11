how-kylie,-travis-scott’s-daughter-stormi-is-‘helping-out’-with-new-baby

A family affair! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are doing “really well” after welcoming baby No. 2 — and their daughter, Stormi, can’t get enough of her sibling, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Stormi has been helping out and is so excited about being a big sister,” the insider says, adding that the trio have “all been non-stop smiling” since the little one’s arrival.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, gave birth on February 2, announcing the news four days later. “ 2/2/22,” Jenner captioned a photo on Sunday, February 6, of her baby’s hand holding onto her own.

Us later confirmed that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the 30-year-old rapper’s second child is a boy. The on-off couple’s son was born almost four years to the day that they welcomed Stormi on February 1, 2018.

“They are focusing all their time and energy on their new baby. [They’re both] very hands on,” the source tells Us of how the parents are adapting to life as a family of four.

The insider adds that the “adorable” newborn has been “sleeping overnight” and is a “really good boy” for Jenner and Scott.

“Only family and close friends know his name and have gotten to see him,” the source explains, noting that the California native “will release his name when she’s ready.”

The Life of Kylie alum’s dad, Caitlyn Jenner, confirmed on Wednesday, February 9, that she’d already been introduced to her newest grandchild.

“I have [met him],” the Secrets of My Life author, 72, said during an appearance on Good Morning Britain. “The family is growing! Kylie had her little boy, it was announced the other day. I have to be very quiet. I have to be very sensitive and be very careful when I talk about the family, but they’re great.”

Shortly after news broke that the couple’s second baby had arrived, fans began speculating about what the child’s moniker would be. The consensus amongst Kylie’s fans is that the infant is named Angel.

“I’m calling it now, Kylie’s baby’s name is Angel. Book it,” one Twitter user wrote, while others pointed out that February 2, 2022, is an “angel number,” which refers to a recurring sequence of the same digit.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner both referenced an angel when congratulating the new mom on the news via social media. The Skims founder, 41, commented on the post with an angel emoji, while Kris, 66, wrote, “Angel Pie.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper