how-lindsey-pelas-creates-incredible-content

Lindsey Pelas refers to herself as a “Louisiana girl in Hollywood,” but between her multiple TV roles, features in Maxim and GQ, and 13 million+ social media followers, Lindsey Pelas is a star. Since joining OnlyFans, Lindsey has become one of the well-known glamor models working today. Why is she so successful? Easy. Lindsey Pelas creates incredible content.

When we spoke with Lindsey, she was already in the middle of planning her content for 2023. She let us in on her OnlyFans experience, her creative process, and the advice she has for new creators.

Can you tell us why you decided to join OnlyFans?

I became interested in OnlyFans when some of my favorite friends and role models joined the site! I’ve always admired creators like Ana Cheri and Arianny Celeste. They have great style and content. So I thought, “whatever they are doing has to be cool!”

And it turns out, OnlyFans is super cool!