how-‘memoria’-created-a-human-experience-through-sound

In “Memoria,” out now in theaters, Tilda Swinton, hearing a loud “bang” at daybreak, begins experiencing a mysterious sensory syndrome while navigating her way through the jungles of Colombia. The film causes one to ponder why sound design is often only mentioned in connection with superhero movies laden with explosions, crazy, loud music and effects […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
In “Memoria,” out now in theaters, Tilda Swinton, hearing a loud “bang” at daybreak, begins experiencing a mysterious sensory syndrome while navigating her way through the jungles of Colombia. The film causes one to ponder why sound design is often only mentioned in connection with superhero movies laden with explosions, crazy, loud music and effects […]
Condividi:
Like this: