How police solved the mystery of a VHS tape depicting sexual assault da Vito Califano4 Marzo 2023 Commenti 0 The graphic video, which went for an hour and 54 seconds, was handed to detectives in 2015. They formed a strike force to identify the woman shown in it. Vito Califano Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 commenti su “How police solved the mystery of a VHS tape depicting sexual assault” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Articolo precedente Articolo successivo
0 commenti su “How police solved the mystery of a VHS tape depicting sexual assault”