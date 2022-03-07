how-‘the-batman’-cinematographer-greig-fraser-reinvented-the-dark-knight’s-big-screen-presence

Greig Fraser’s first conversations with Matt Reeves began before the director ever signed on to the comic book film. While in post-production on his “Planet of the Apes” movies, Reeves talked to the cinematographer about being approached by Warner Bros. to helm a new film adaptation of the Caped Crusader. “There was no job offer […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
Greig Fraser’s first conversations with Matt Reeves began before the director ever signed on to the comic book film. While in post-production on his “Planet of the Apes” movies, Reeves talked to the cinematographer about being approached by Warner Bros. to helm a new film adaptation of the Caped Crusader. “There was no job offer […]
Condividi:
Like this: