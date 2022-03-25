cronaca

How the Oscars Incorporated 90,000 Swarovski Crystals Into the Ceremony’s Stage Design

25 March 2022
The 94th Academy Awards is returning to the Dolby Theatre this Sunday, and Swarovski has teamed up with Emmy-award creative director and designer David Korins (“Hamilton”, “Dear Evan Hansen”) to provide 90,000 Swarovski Crystals for the stage design. Perhaps the most dazzling aspect to Korins’ staging is the crystal curtain, which is made from Swarovski […]

