cronaca

How the ‘Scream’ Filmmaking Team Went From YouTube Stars to Horror Darlings

by Ufficio Stampa
14 January 2022
how-the-‘scream’-filmmaking-team-went-from-youtube-stars-to-horror-darlings

Maybe it’s because they’ve been making movies together — from internet shorts to 2012’s “V/H/S” to 2019’s “Ready or Not” — for more than 12 years. Maybe it’s because they’re promoting their latest film — the new “Scream,” which is also the fifth “Scream,” but is just titled “Scream” — remotely during a global pandemic. […]

%d bloggers like this: