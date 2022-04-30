how-the-‘unbearable-weight-of-massive-talent’-vfx-team-made-nicolas-cage-young-again

The VFX team on “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” is no stranger to the intensive process of de-aging a known figure such as Nicolas Cage. For the film, the team was tasked to make Cage, who is 58 years old, appear about 20-25 years younger for the character of Nicky Cage. Nicky, Cage’s imagined […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...