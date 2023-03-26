How TikTok went from a popular video app to a matter of national security by valipomponi 26 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 A looming ban on Australian government devices is just the beginning of TikTok’s woes, with calls mounting to ban the app or force it to sell to new owners. valipomponi Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “How TikTok went from a popular video app to a matter of national security” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “How TikTok went from a popular video app to a matter of national security”