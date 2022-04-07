how-to-beat-creator’s-block

Are you thinking to yourself, “Oh jeez, I literally have no idea what I’m going to post next on my OnlyFans! What am I going to do?!?” Yeah. That sounds like creator’s block to us, and OnlyFans is here to help you get through it. Just like writers have writer’s block, digital creators like you have frustrating periods of time where we just can’t think of any new content ideas. Don’t be discouraged! We’ve all been there. Don’t give up, or pull back on your content schedule. The good news is you have to run yourself ragged trying to beat creator’s block.
In fact, you can think of your creator’s block as an opportunity. An opportunity to try something new, to connect more meaningfully with your fans, and most importantly have some fun.
“Creativity is intelligence having fun.” -Albert Einstein
Switch It Up
First, let’s look at the big picture. In today’s content climate, a few genres of social media have risen to the top. In no particular order, here are some of the most popular offerings across all social platforms today:
- Product Reviews
- How-To/Tutorials
- Countdown Lists
- Comedy
- Challenges
- Reactions
- Q&A
- Interviews
- Music Videos
- Gaming
- Sports
- ASMR
If your content is typically the release of a fully-produced thing (digital art, photoshoots, music, podcasts, comedy sketches), you could try offering a peek behind the curtain of how you do what you do! That might mean a crash course in illustrating, a review of your favorite new piece of music equipment, or a video counting down the top 10 things you wish you knew back when you started as a makeup artist. Your fans will appreciate getting to know a different side of you, and you won’t have the added pressure of having to complete a brand new work of art!
Or maybe your niche has been more in the lifestyle space. You’ve made countless posts chronicling what a day in the life of YOU looks like, but you’ve stayed in all week binge-watching a new show and don’t have anything really interesting to report (hey, it happens). It might be fun to challenge yourself to create something totally outside of your wheelhouse: “I Tried Building a Birdhouse”, “I Wrote My First Song”, “I Made Paella”. Even if the final product is a disaster, your fans will love laughing with you as you fumble through something new.
Go Nuts
Even better, you can mix and match all types of different types of content until you find something totally fresh and unexpected:
A stunning black and white photoset of your homemade birdhouse
Giving yourself only two hours to create a music video for your first song
Paella ASMR…?
Truly, the possibilities are endless. Keep in mind, the goal of “switching it up” isn’t to completely overhaul your entire OnlyFans account. We’re not seriously suggesting you build birdhouses full time (unless you really, really want to). But the experience of creating outside of your comfort zone will broaden your perspectives about the kind of content you’re capable of producing. At the very least, you’ll have something surprising and fun to share with your fans, and everyone loves that.
Team Up
Sometimes all you need to get out of a creative rut is to hit up another creator. You already know that collaborating with another OnlyFans creator is a great way to grow both your professional network and your subscriber list. But collaboration is also a stellar way to push your creative horizons. Two brains are always better than one, and the result of your collaboration is guaranteed to be something that neither of you would have thought of by yourself. Think of it this way: if Kanye had never teamed up with Mark Smith or Nathan Van Hook, we would have never gotten shoes that look like this:
Not a fan of Yeezys? Don’t let them scare you away from collaboration.
Ask Your Fans
There’s nothing that says to your fans, “Hey, I really value you and appreciate that you subscribe to my OnlyFans” better than asking them directly about the kind of content they’d like them to see. Fortunately, OnlyFans makes it unbelievably easy to connect with your subscribers. Inspiration may be just a few clicks away.
Messaging
No doubt if you’ve spent any time as a creator on the OnlyFans platform, you’re familiar with our awesome messaging system. You may have set up an automated message to welcome new subscribers. Or you’ve offered some bonus exclusive content that fans can pay to unlock. Sometimes we use it to say “Hello” to friends we haven’t seen in a while.
So why not use messaging to get content ideas from your fans? There’s a few ways to go about doing this– and some of them could even put a few extra bucks in your pocket. Want to get a whole bunch of ideas at once? Send a mass message, and let your fans flood your inbox with ideas! Say you’re a guitarist and you don’t know what 80’s rock anthem to teach your subscribers next. And you’ve got a fan that desperately wants to know how you play Eruption by Van Halen. They might be willing to send you a generous tip for the secrets to those blazing fast guitar licks.
Polling
When we rolled out our polling feature last year, OnlyFans creators all over the world rejoiced. It’s been an invaluable addition to our growing list of creator services, and it could be the perfect tool for you to figure out what to delight your fans with next.
Your polls can be super-broad, and that’ll help point you in a general direction for content ideas.
If you already have a general idea of what you’d like to do, your polls can be very specific.
Once you’ve figured out what exactly to ask your subscribers, there are even more tools that let you decide what to do with your poll. First, you can choose how long your poll is active (A day? A week? A year? Forever?). Second, you can pin your poll to your profile, ensuring that every single person that visits your OnlyFans will have a chance to chime in. Finally, when your poll has closed, you’ll have access to helpful tools to analyze your results. Did your Spanish subscribers vote overwhelmingly for paella? Did 500 of your subscribers all vote for zombie astronaut cosplay around 4 a.m.? What’s going on there?
You Will Beat Creator’s Block
So if you find yourself a little stumped about which direction your content should go, just relax. Inspiration can come to us anywhere, at any time. And until then, you’ve got some new tricks up your sleeve to jumpstart your next big idea.
Did you try any of these suggestions to beat creator’s block? How’d it go? What’d you come up with? Let us know below!
