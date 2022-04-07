how-to-beat-creator’s-block

Ask Your Fans

There’s nothing that says to your fans, “Hey, I really value you and appreciate that you subscribe to my OnlyFans” better than asking them directly about the kind of content they’d like them to see. Fortunately, OnlyFans makes it unbelievably easy to connect with your subscribers. Inspiration may be just a few clicks away.

Messaging

No doubt if you’ve spent any time as a creator on the OnlyFans platform, you’re familiar with our awesome messaging system. You may have set up an automated message to welcome new subscribers. Or you’ve offered some bonus exclusive content that fans can pay to unlock. Sometimes we use it to say “Hello” to friends we haven’t seen in a while.

So why not use messaging to get content ideas from your fans? There’s a few ways to go about doing this– and some of them could even put a few extra bucks in your pocket. Want to get a whole bunch of ideas at once? Send a mass message, and let your fans flood your inbox with ideas! Say you’re a guitarist and you don’t know what 80’s rock anthem to teach your subscribers next. And you’ve got a fan that desperately wants to know how you play Eruption by Van Halen. They might be willing to send you a generous tip for the secrets to those blazing fast guitar licks.

Polling

When we rolled out our polling feature last year, OnlyFans creators all over the world rejoiced. It’s been an invaluable addition to our growing list of creator services, and it could be the perfect tool for you to figure out what to delight your fans with next.