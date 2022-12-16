how-to-become-an-onlyfans-creator

If you’ve decided to join the roster of more than 1.5 million creators who are using OnlyFans to monetize their creativity and build lasting relationships with their fans, you’re in the right place. We’ll walk you through the first four steps to becoming an OnlyFans creator.
Becoming An OnlyFans Creator:
1. Sign up at onlyfans.com
To get the ball rolling on the registration process, you’ll need to provide us with your name and email address, and create a password.
2. Submit your banking information
Navigate to ‘Become a creator’ under your profile settings and select your country of residence. Then, complete the form with the information that appears on your official ID card, drivers license, or passport.
3. Upload your ID
You’ll be prompted to upload photos of your official ID. Our verification software requires one clear photo of your ID, and one of you holding your ID.
Once your ID uploads have been submitted successfully, you’ll be able to complete the process of registering your banking information to receive payouts from OnlyFans!
4. Wait for your approval email
While you wait for your account to be approved, start brushing up on all the features you’ll have at your disposal as an OnlyFans creator.
