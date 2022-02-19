how-to-change-the-language-on-onlyfans

Where to find the language setting

Firstly, navigate to the side menu on the left of the screen. Click on ‘More,’ next to the three dots icon. This will open up a menu on the far left of your web browser. Here, you can access the same options that were available in the previous menu, but it also opens up additional options. Then click on ‘Settings,’ next to the cog icon.

This will then take you to your account settings, where you can edit your profile, subscriptions, notifications etc. On this page, you can then click on ‘Display,’ under the ‘General’ subheading. From here, you can toggle ‘Dark Mode’ on and off. This will reverse the colours on the site, turning white to black, and black to white respectively. Above that option, you will see the ‘Language‘ setting.