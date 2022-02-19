At OnlyFans, we’re proud to have such a diverse global presence. That’s why it’s important for us to tailor our platform to a wide variety of countries and languages with our features. You may speak multiple languages and want to switch between them. You could do this when you first sign up, or perhaps you may move to a different country and use this tool to help pick up the new language. Here we’ll be walking you through how to change the language on OnlyFans.
Where to find the language setting
Firstly, navigate to the side menu on the left of the screen. Click on ‘More,’ next to the three dots icon. This will open up a menu on the far left of your web browser. Here, you can access the same options that were available in the previous menu, but it also opens up additional options. Then click on ‘Settings,’ next to the cog icon.
This will then take you to your account settings, where you can edit your profile, subscriptions, notifications etc. On this page, you can then click on ‘Display,’ under the ‘General’ subheading. From here, you can toggle ‘Dark Mode’ on and off. This will reverse the colours on the site, turning white to black, and black to white respectively. Above that option, you will see the ‘Language‘ setting.
How to change the language setting
Now you know where to find the language setting, it’s now time to change the language to your desired choice. When you click on ‘Language‘ under the display settings menu, a new push-button menu will appear containing all the different languages we offer for our users. We currently have 15 different languages which can be displayed for your account.
To select a language, simply click on the one you desire. You will see a short loading animation and then the indicator next to the language you selected will turn blue. You will notice that the menu will be greyed-out and the language on the other windows will change, signaling that the language has been successfully changed.
What happens next
As soon as you click on a new language, the default language will be changed instantly. You’ll be able to identify this by the side menu changing at the same time.
If you would like to set a different language to the one you’ve clicked on, you’ll need to come off this page. You can select the left arrow at the top of the page next to ‘Language,’ or click on another setting option. Next, you can go back into the language selection and the other languages will no longer be greyed out.
You can follow this same step if you’ve selected a different language by mistake. It’s worth noting that the icons will remain the same. These universal symbols make it a lot clearer to navigate regardless of the language you have selected. For example, if you click on the wrong language and come out of your settings, you can click on the three dots to open the far left side menu mentioned previously and then click on the cog icon.
What changes for posts
When you have selected a new language, you will see the date, ‘Add labels’ and posts statistics will also be updated to your new language on the posts you’ve created. The post descriptions will not be updated to the changed language. These remain in their original format. This applies to both yours and other creator’s posts.
The ability to easily change the language on OnlyFans is a tool so many of our users value. With 15 different languages, we cater to a wide variety of countries, and embrace our global presence.
What language is your OnlyFans? Have you ever changed it? Let us know in the comments!
