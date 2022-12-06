how-to-get-started-with-video-editing

While Canva is best known for their photography editing software, that doesn’t mean their video editing capabilities should be overlooked. Canva’s video editing software rates highly on its user experience score. With its easy-to-use templates, Canva is a great tool for editing videos intended for social media.

Canva offers a large library of images, audio effects, stock video, and graphics. Canva is the perfect option for short films or social media videos, rather than say, a large-scale video editing project.

Canva has also comes with two pricing options for individuals.