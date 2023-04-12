how to remove a number from the World Check list ( 2023 guide )

World Check, or Refinitiv World Check, is the company that manages the world’s largest intelligence database containing strictly private information belonging to individuals and legal entities, used by banks worldwide to better profile potential clients in order to identify and evaluate the financial risk of each one. World Check is the largest database in the world, covering 240 countries worldwide, including Italy (World Check Italy), and more than 2 million individuals have been profiled.

Web Reputation finanziaria e garanzia della Privacy.

Per Consulenza e problemi sul World Check CONTATTARE IL NOSTRO NUMERO privacygarantita.it Whatsapp +39 327-9105006

From World Check to Refinitiv World Check: the history

World Check, founded by David Leppan and Laura Aboli in the early 2000s in London, was created to respond to the increasingly stringent need to reduce financial crimes, especially money laundering in terrorist contexts (World Check Terrorism List). Anti-money laundering is one of the illicit activities most strongly opposed by financial institutions because it is usually accompanied by other activities prohibited by European regulations, such as smuggling, illegal arms sales, embezzlement, insider trading, corruption, and much more. The anti-money laundering regulations are governed by Legislative Decree no. 231/2007 (Anti-Money Laundering Law), and the latest reference to anti-money laundering regulations was made on 25/05/2022 with Ministerial Decree no. 55/2022 containing “Provisions on communication, access and consultation of data and information relating to the actual ownership of companies with legal personality, private legal persons, trusts producing legal effects relevant for tax purposes and legal institutions related to trusts”.

Over the years, a series of corporate acquisitions have contributed to its fame, the most recent being the one that took place in 2011 with Thomson Reuters Corporation and the subsequent merger with The Blackstone Group. In 2014, Thomson Reuters was the one to create the best anti-money laundering solution for industry professionals by launching the World Check One platform. Today, World Check operates under the name Refinitiv and is a Risk Intelligence tool used by banks, credit and insurance institutions, as well as government and intelligence organizations. Its main core business is to carry out investigative and in-depth activities on data and information in terms of KYC (Know Your Customer) and PEP (Politically Exposed Persons) on entities and individuals at high financial risk.

How do you end up in the World Check database?

First of all, it should be noted that to enter the World Check Database List, you must be an individual or entity that has carried out “suspicious” international financial operations, i.e., those that may be exposed to particular financial crimes (related to terrorism, drug trafficking, money laundering, arms and human trafficking). These “suspicious” behaviors are extracted from a dense network of respectable public sources with high credibility worldwide. The sources from which World Check draws are multiple and of various types: starting from the most institutional ones such as government and judicial authority websites, to the more common blogging sites, and then to simple social networks.

Are there negative information about you on the internet?

This is another fundamental aspect of why you end up in the World Check network, so a first analysis of all the information present on the web must be carried out.

What do we do? At Privacy Garantita, we have developed a method (Reputation Nodes) that speeds up this analysis process. Our team specializes in collecting pertinent data present in search engines (e.g., Google, Yahoo, Bing, Yandex, Baidu). In practice, our methodology allows us to scan the entire web on a global scale, within the databases of major newspapers and the DEEP WEB, in a few days, to obtain an overview of the situation, allowing our clients to take the appropriate measures.

Mata