how-to-toggle-light-and-dark-mode-on-onlyfans

Have you ever wanted to invert the colors on our platform? Maybe you’re outside and need to create content on the go. Or perhaps you’re on your device late at night and want dark mode enabled so it’s easier on your eyes (we’ve all been there). At OnlyFans, we’re proud to introduce this as well as a range of new features on our platform, offering yet another level of customization and versatility. Today, we’ll be taking a look at how to toggle between light and dark mode on OnlyFans.
Where to find light/dark mode
To begin, navigate to the side menu on the left of the screen. Click on ‘More’, next to the three dots icon. This will open up a menu on the far left of your web browser. From here, you can access the same options that were available in the previous menu, but it also opens up additional options. Then, click on ‘Settings’, indicated by the cog icon.
You’ll then be able to see your account settings. Here you can edit your profile, subscription price, notification preferences, and more. Click on the ‘Display’ option under the ‘General’ subheading. This will bring up your display settings where you can toggle ‘Dark Mode’ on and off by clicking the switch to the right of this row.
What happens next
Once you click on the toggle switch, this will invert the colors on the site, turning white to black, and black to white respectively. It is worth noting that when switching modes, blue items will remain the same. Your selection is saved automatically, so you can leave this page at any point without losing your decision. This makes it super quick and easy to switch back and forth between the two modes.
The inverting of colors only applies to the background color of the platform as well as text. Any images and videos, such as profile pictures, cover images, and your content itself are all unaffected by changing to either light or dark mode.
It’s also worth noting that your choice of display mode will only apply to the device you enable it on. For example, if you select dark mode on your laptop, this will not automatically apply when logged in on your phone. This can be a great way to differentiate between your devices and optimise your workflow. For example, you may have a routine of using OnlyFans on your laptop during the day and on your phone at night (or vice versa). Knowing this, you may then have a better idea of which of your devices would best benefit from either light or dark mode.
We hope you’ve found our guide on how to toggle between light and dark mode on OnlyFans useful. We’re so pleased to be introducing this feature on our platform. It offers more customization for our users, helps with visibility, and can encourage you to optimize your workflow based on your settings and time of day. So, whether you’re outside in the sun checking in on your fans via DM, or inside at night scheduling content, we’ve got a display option for you.
Have you enabled dark mode? Which is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!
The post How To Toggle Light and Dark Mode On OnlyFans appeared first on OnlyFans.
0 comments on “How To Toggle Light and Dark Mode On OnlyFans”