how-to-toggle-light-and-dark-mode-on-onlyfans

What happens next

Once you click on the toggle switch, this will invert the colors on the site, turning white to black, and black to white respectively. It is worth noting that when switching modes, blue items will remain the same. Your selection is saved automatically, so you can leave this page at any point without losing your decision. This makes it super quick and easy to switch back and forth between the two modes.

The inverting of colors only applies to the background color of the platform as well as text. Any images and videos, such as profile pictures, cover images, and your content itself are all unaffected by changing to either light or dark mode.

It’s also worth noting that your choice of display mode will only apply to the device you enable it on. For example, if you select dark mode on your laptop, this will not automatically apply when logged in on your phone. This can be a great way to differentiate between your devices and optimise your workflow. For example, you may have a routine of using OnlyFans on your laptop during the day and on your phone at night (or vice versa). Knowing this, you may then have a better idea of which of your devices would best benefit from either light or dark mode.