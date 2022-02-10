Both our content creators and our fans value the variety of features we have on our platform. We want our users to feel they have every tool at their disposal to have an enriching experience on OnlyFans. Some features, like the stories and vault features, help our creators engage with their fans. Other features, however, can be fully utilized by fans and creators alike. How often do you come across a piece of content so good you just have to save it for later? Have you ever scrolled through your feed looking for that one great post you’re struggling to find? Here at OnlyFans, we have the solution! Today we’ll be taking a look at how to use the bookmark feature on OnlyFans.
Where to enable the bookmark feature
At the bottom right of every post, there is a bookmark icon. This is located opposite the like, comment, and post statistics icons. When you click on ‘Add to bookmarks,’ the icon will turn blue to indicate the post has been bookmarked.
Now when you hover over the icon, you will see an option to ‘Remove from bookmarks’. This feature makes it extremely convenient to both add and remove posts from your bookmarks section with ease. Now you know how to save posts to your bookmarks, you’ll want to know where to find them…
Where to find saved bookmarks
You can find all your bookmarked content by clicking on the ‘Bookmarks’ option from the main navigation menu on the left-hand side of the screen. This means you can access your bookmarks quickly, regardless of where you are on the site.
It’s worth noting that you can bookmark content found anywhere on OnlyFans, not just posts that appear on the home feed. For example, if you want to save a post from a specific creator, you may find it easier to go to their profile page and bookmark the post from there.
How bookmarks are organized
The bookmarks page displays all of your saved items in one scrollable feed. By default, the content appears in chronological order of when they were posted, not in order of when you bookmarked them.
By clicking the ‘Sort’ icon on the top right-hand corner of the screen, you can change the order that the posts display to either ‘Latest posts’ or ‘Most liked’. You are also able to filter your bookmarks by four different time periods: ‘All time’, ‘Last three months’, ‘Last month’, and ‘Last week’. These settings are helpful for finding specific posts by selecting a set time period or to find older posts that you know were popular by changing the order to show the most popular items first.
Bookmark Categories
Your bookmarks page is also segmented into several categories shown down the left-hand side of the window, allowing you to sort through the types of content you have saved. ‘All Bookmarks’ is the default setting, underneath this you will see options for ‘Photos’, ‘Videos’, ‘Audio’, ‘Other’, and ‘Locked’.
The ‘Other’ category relates to posts such as quizzes and polls. The ‘Locked’ category contains locked paid content that you have not yet purchased. This can be helpful to keep track of content that you want to revisit and purchase at a later date, so you don’t lose it.
By clicking on any of these options, the feed on the right will display all of your bookmarks in the chosen format. You can then sort and filter these as described previously. The combination of these features is incredibly useful if you have a lot of posts saved and want to navigate them quickly to find what you are looking for.
Why use bookmarks
Whether you’re a creator or a fan, bookmarking content on OnlyFans can be extremely helpful for you. For fans, it’s a great way to quickly revisit their favorite content from creators they are subscribed to and keep track of content they wish to purchase at a later date. With the sorting abilities, fans can filter content by periods of time, popularity, and format to easily find what they’re looking for.
Creators can also use this tool to save personal favorites of their own content and track performance. For example, using the ‘Most Liked’ filter, you can quickly compare content against previous posts you’ve bookmarked and see which ones performed the best. Then you can assess what may have led to increased or decreased performance, such as the caption, format and more.
The bookmark feature on OnlyFans is a fab tool for all of our users, and we strongly recommend utilizing it. It’s a great way to keep track and organize posts you want to come back to, and perhaps inspire you to make future content.
Have you used the bookmark feature on OnlyFans? Let us know in the comments section below.
