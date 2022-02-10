how-to-use-the-bookmark-feature-on-onlyfans

Bookmark Categories

Your bookmarks page is also segmented into several categories shown down the left-hand side of the window, allowing you to sort through the types of content you have saved. ‘All Bookmarks’ is the default setting, underneath this you will see options for ‘Photos’, ‘Videos’, ‘Audio’, ‘Other’, and ‘Locked’.

The ‘Other’ category relates to posts such as quizzes and polls. The ‘Locked’ category contains locked paid content that you have not yet purchased. This can be helpful to keep track of content that you want to revisit and purchase at a later date, so you don’t lose it.

By clicking on any of these options, the feed on the right will display all of your bookmarks in the chosen format. You can then sort and filter these as described previously. The combination of these features is incredibly useful if you have a lot of posts saved and want to navigate them quickly to find what you are looking for.