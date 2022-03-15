how-to-use-the-expiration-period-feature-on-onlyfans

What Happens Next

When you have selected your expiration period, and clicked ‘save,’ the window will close. You can then see your saved preference at the top of your post, with a new hourglass icon and your desired period stated along this same row. To edit this, please click on anywhere along this new row and the window will appear again. If you change your mind and don’t want your new post to expire, simply click on the cross on the far right of this row and the expiration period will disappear.

Once your timeframe for expiry is saved, you can then compose your new post as normal. You can apply this in conjunction with almost any kind of post. So, you can still ‘Add media,’ ‘Record video’ etc. The only difference is you will not be able to add a ‘Post price.’ Therefore, if you are looking to create a pay per view post, you won’t be able to apply the expiration period feature to the same post.

When you are happy with your new content, please click ‘post’ in the top right hand corner. After this, the post will be live, and you will be able to see the expiration period under the three dots icon on the right of your post. As this is short term content, you may want to consider pinning this post to your profile, so it’s the first post fans see on your page. To do this, click on the three dots and select ‘Pin to your profile page.’ This will help maximise the amount of engagement fans will have while this post is live.