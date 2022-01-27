how-to-use-the-quiz-feature-on-onlyfans

Quiz duration

So you’ve got your quiz, now it’s time to select your settings. At the top right of the box, you will see the duration of the quiz. This is how long your fans will have to vote their answer on your quiz before the results are revealed. By default, the duration will be set to ‘7 days’.

If you click on the duration, this will bring up a pop-up window where you can select how long fans will have to choose their answer. You can either choose from several pre-set durations or enter a specific number in the box provided. For example, if you create your quiz on a Monday and want to end it by the weekend you can type in ‘5’ into this box. The default selections to choose from are 1 day, 3 days, 7 days, 30 days or No limit.

When setting a custom duration, you must only enter the number of days required. The field will not register your input if you attempt to type in ‘Days’ or ‘Weeks’. The maximum time frame you can set for a quiz on OnlyFans is 30 days, so to run a quiz for longer than this you will need to set the duration to No limit and manually end the quiz when you require.

If you choose to set No limit on your quiz, this will be ongoing until you choose to archive or delete it. To end a quiz, click on the three dots on the right of your quiz once it is live, then when prompted click either ‘Archive post’ or ‘Delete post’.

On OnlyFans, you are able to run multiple quizzes on your page at once. This allows you to run larger-scale quizzes with multiple questions, using this to run a ‘Who knows me the best?’ competition to see which fans get the most answers correct!