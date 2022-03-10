how-to-use-the-welcome-message-feature-on-onlyfans

How To Compose A Welcome Message

Now that you’ve found where to set up a welcome message, it’s time to enable the feature and get composing!

To enable the welcome message feature, simply switch on the toggle next to the heading ‘Send a welcome message to new fans.’

When you enable this for the first time, a drop-down text box will appear with several feature icons at the bottom, this will look similar to the interface you see when composing a post or message. If you have already set up a welcome message before, once the feature is enabled your prior message will turn blue, and the ‘EDIT’ & ‘DELETE’ buttons will become available for use, allowing you to modify your previous message or start from scratch.

You can use the feature icons at the bottom to add media from your device, record a video, record your voice, select content from your Vault, and add a price. Offering this variety means you can customize your welcome message to your heart’s content and provide fans with a really personalized message to get them hooked on your content from day dot!

Being able to add media to your message gives you the opportunity to introduce yourself, create something sincere, and reflect the type of content you’ll be sharing on your page. Just think, this welcome message will be the first interaction fans will have with you. So make sure to leave a memorable first impression.

Regardless of whether you decide to add media or not, you will need to add text to your welcome message. Until you do, the save icon will be greyed out. Just like your content, the wording of your message should reflect you as a creator and carry your unique voice, so fans feel like they’re connecting with you on a whole new level. A top tip for welcome messages is to craft them in the first person to ensure they feel personal and authentic, even if they are automated.

Adding a price to your welcome message

To set a price for your welcome message content, click on the dollar tag icon on the right of this row of icons and then select your preferred price and click ‘save.’ The minimum price you can set for this is $3 and the maximum is $50. This creates another opportunity for you to monetize your content. It may also compel you to put more time and quality into the media you chose to add. As the message is automatic, this feature only applies if you are adding media content. You won’t be able to add a price if the welcome message is text only.