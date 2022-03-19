cronaca

How Ukraine’s Digital Artists Are Grappling With Working Through Wartime

19 March 2022
In Lviv, in western Ukraine, VideoGorilla senior developer/chief science officer Andrew Yakovenko is glued to his computer, not doom-scrolling but rather working on an AI-enabled software tool for a Hollywood entertainment company. The company’s senior developer Anton Linevich, holed up in a small village in the center of the country, is likewise focused on work, […]

