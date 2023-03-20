how-years-of-scandal-and-afc-compliance-failures-ultimately-doomed-the-once-indomitable-credit-suisse

By Michael Shields

Switzerland’s UBS has agreed to buy rival Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities.

Credit Suisse had embarked on an overhaul to recover from scandals, losses and lawsuits, but its shares slumped last week on fears of contagion from a banking crisis in the United States.

