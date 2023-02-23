How your phone and mood will be tracked at Mardi Gras by Ufficio Stampa 23 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 CCTV cameras that track crowd moods and density will be used at the Mardi Gras Parade, as well as mobile phone counting hardware. Ufficio Stampa Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “How your phone and mood will be tracked at Mardi Gras” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
