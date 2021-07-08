hrithik-roshan,-deepika-padukone-to-star-in-viacom18’s-aerial-action-franchise-‘fighter’

Bollywood megastars Hrithik Roshan (“War”) and Deepika Padukone (“Padmaavat”) will star in “Fighter,” billed as India’s first aerial action franchise.

The film is being produced by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix and will be directed by Siddharth Anand (“War”). Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande serve as producers.

While the film is aimed at a global audience and will be filmed around the world, using the latest technology and techniques, it will also celebrate India’s armed forces.

Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, said: “An aerial action film offers a unique cinematic experience. It’s never been done in India. Being a ‘Top Gun’ fan, I have been looking for a script for years that explores aerial action and has a story rooted in India. ‘Fighter’ is that answer. Siddharth understands this genre and brings a unique flair to his films. I am excited to collaborate with him in building this franchise.”

“ ‘Fighter’ is a dream project, and I am glad to have someone with Ajit’s vision to be partnering this with me,” said Anand. “With this film we aim to put Indian films on the map for action-loving global theatrical audiences who crave for spectacle and the big screen experience.”

Viacom18 Studios’ upcoming releases including “Forrest Gump” adaptation “Laal Singh Chaddha,” starring Aamir Khan and sports biopic “Shabaash Mithu,” starring Taapsee Pannu. Hollywood releases include “A Quiet Place II,” “Mission: Impossible 7,” “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” and “PAW Patrol: The Movie.”

Viacom18 is a joint venture between TV18 and U.S. conglomerate Viacom. Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani acquired a controlling stake in 2018.