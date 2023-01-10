hub71-startup-ostaz-secures-deal-with-aldar-education-to-deliver-bespoke-tutoring-services-to-abu-dhabi-students

Ostaz, the online private tutoring platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, has partnered with Aldar Education, the leading education group in Abu Dhabi, to bring tutoring services and after-school support to almost 35,000 students in the UAE capital.

The partnership between Ostaz and Aldar Education was initiated by Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, as part of its efforts to support startup founders with business development opportunities throughits network of leading corporate and government partners in Abu Dhabi.

Ostaz offers premium tutoring services across a comprehensive range of academic subjects, languages, and preparatory tests, delivered by highly qualified tutors who have been pre-screened, background-checked, and trained to provide consistent results that cater to students’ diverse learning needs and styles.

As part of the partnership agreement, students from Aldar Education’s 28 operated and managed schools will be able to access tailored, private tutoring services dedicated to addressing specific academic needs and learning objectives.

With the option of both in-person and virtual tutoring sessions, students can access tutoring sessions in any of Aldar Education’s physical locations across the UAE. Additionally, Ostaz will host customised preparatory tests, upskilling and language classes and provide college application support to students.

Audrey Nakad, Chief Executive Officer at Ostaz, commented on the partnership: “We are proud to be joining forces with Aldar Education to help students grow and achieve their academic goals. The possibilities for online tutoring are boundless, and by working closely with one of the most prominent education groups in the region, we are making sure that education is accessible and that students are well-equipped with the skills and knowledge to succeed.”

Andrew Turner, Group Head of Education Technology at Aldar Education, added: “All schools within Aldar Education support unique and diverse learning communities with bespoke characteristics. Providing personalised learning experiences and support mechanisms is vital to unlocking each students unique skills, talents and life aspirations.We are excited about our partnership with Ostaz as they will enable us to extend the support that we can offer to our school communities beyond the hours of the normal school day. They will be able to deliver an adaptable, accessible and personalised learning support solution that will complement the outstanding teaching and learning that Aldar Education prides itself on.As we continue to expand and innovate, we will continue to introduce dynamic and cutting edge educational services to our parents and students, through unique partners such as Ostaz and Hub71.”

Ostaz has provided 90,000 tutoring hours to more than 60,000 students across the MENA region through the support of over 1,000 subject matter experts and has partnered with leading educational institutes, including the American University of Dubai, American University of Beirut and University of Sharjah in the UAE, and Taaleem and Elite Schools across the region. The EdTech startup is also among 200 startups with operations out of Hub71 in Abu Dhabi, where it receives access to value-creation programs and incentives to support the company’s long-term growth.

For more information, please visit: https://ostaz.cc/AldarEducation-P

The post Hub71 Startup Ostaz Secures Deal With Aldar Education To Deliver Bespoke Tutoring Services To Abu Dhabi Students first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

