hudayriyat-island-launches-inflatable-waterpark-at-marsana-beach

Hudayriyat Island has announced the launch of its latest attraction, Aqua Park Marsana, located atMarsana beach20 minutes from Abu Dhabi.

One of the largest inflatable waterparks in the UAE, Aqua Park Marsanafeatures 247inflatable obstacles and slides offering endless challenges to its visitors. Whether you are looking for some fun in the sun with friends and family, a birthday bash or a team building activity, Aqua Park Marsana can guarantee you an unforgettable time.

Operated by Sahara Marine, the new Marsana Aqua Park measures 130 metres long and 33 metres wide,taking into consideration all safety measures by providing qualified lifeguards and ensuring all visitors wear mandatory life jackets.

Hudayriyat Island’s location makes a perfect leisure and entertainment destination all-year-round. Hudayriyat hosts various activities offering visitors a refreshing beach getaway at every visit. With a multitude of restaurants serving cuisines from around the world, a fun mix of food trucks cooking up popular street food, and a selection of coffee shops brewing refreshing drinks and ice cream, everyone will have their cravings satisfied, and their tastebuds tantalised.

Visitors of the island can also enjoy multiple leisure outlets offering cycling tracks, skateparks, rope parks, indoor and outdoor basketball, tennis and Padel courts and football fields. Beach lovers can also book manual paddle boats, stand-up paddle boards, and kayaks for use during their visit.

Open 7 days a week from 9am to sunset, the Marsana Aqua Park will offer junior tickets for ages 6-12, Standard tickets for ages 13+, as well as Group tickets with discounts for groups of 4 or more.

