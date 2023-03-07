‘Huge change’ to housing in Parramatta on the way

by Mata
7 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
‘huge-change’-to-housing-in-parramatta-on-the-way


The booming build-to-rent sector will be a player in Sydney’s west, with two major projects worth a combined $900 million in the planning stages.

Mata

0 comments on “‘Huge change’ to housing in Parramatta on the way

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: