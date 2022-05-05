cronaca

Hulu Offers ‘Fresh’ Twist to the Emmy Race, Submits Sebastian Stan Horror Film for TV Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

by Gaia Rovittello
5 Maggio 2022
hulu-offers-‘fresh’-twist-to-the-emmy-race,-submits-sebastian-stan-horror-film-for-tv-movie-(exclusive)


An exciting and welcomed twist to the Emmy race for outstanding television movie has arrived, as Mimi Cave’s horror-comedy “Fresh,” starring Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones, is being submitted for Primetime Emmy consideration. This offers an interesting possibility in a category that hasn’t drummed up much excitement over the last couple of years. While buzzy […]

