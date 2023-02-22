hundreds-of-san-diegans-volunteer-to-donate-bone-marrow-to-3-year-old-with-cancer

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The community came together for a bone marrow drive in Alpine on Tuesday with the hope of helping a young boy fight leukemia.

Those who participated had their cheek swabbed to check if they were a match for 3-year-old Colton Pursglove. DNA that didn’t match Colton went into a database to match donors with patients in-need across the country.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard reported live with Colton’s family with details.

Vito Califano