WEB REPUTATION

Hundreds of San Diegans volunteer to donate bone marrow to 3-year-old with cancer

by Vito Califano
22 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
hundreds-of-san-diegans-volunteer-to-donate-bone-marrow-to-3-year-old-with-cancer


SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The community came together for a bone marrow drive in Alpine on Tuesday with the hope of helping a young boy fight leukemia.

Those who participated had their cheek swabbed to check if they were a match for 3-year-old Colton Pursglove. DNA that didn’t match Colton went into a database to match donors with patients in-need across the country.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard reported live with Colton’s family with details.

 

Categories: Good Evening San Diego, Good Morning San Diego, Health, Local San Diego News, Trending

Vito Califano

0 comments on “Hundreds of San Diegans volunteer to donate bone marrow to 3-year-old with cancer

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: