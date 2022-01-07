hurry!-jennifer-aniston’s-favorite-concealer-is-back-in-stock-at-nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you could only use five makeup products, what would be your picks? We’ve pondered this question many times, and we have…somewhat of an answer. There are general products we know we’d always want handy, like a concealer, for example — but choosing the actual brand and specific item is where things get tricky.

Our favorite products have changed over time. Sometimes we get FOMO, and other times we just know there must be something better out there. It’s true love when we can actually commit to one specific product and buy it over and over again — and we’ve fallen for Jennifer Aniston’s personal pick!

Get the Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 25 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Aniston once spoke to Marie Claire Australia about her beauty essentials, and she answered that ultra-tough question about her five go-to products: “If I could only have five make-up products in my makeup bag, they would be mascara, lip balm, a good lipstick — I like Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Penelope Pink — Clé de Peau Beauté concealer and a rollerball of one of my fragrances so I can reapply on the go.”

Luckily for Us, her luxury concealer pick is now on sale at Nordstrom! If you’re in need of an airbrushed-looking finish, a creamy, light texture that melts into skin without creasing and long-lasting coverage that makes dark circles and blemishes seemingly disappear, then do not miss out on this sale!

This concealer even has SPF 25 protection to help protect your under-eye area from wrinkles and sun damage, as well as chestnut rosa fruit extract and green tea extract to help defend against oxidation!

Nordstrom reviewers say that this concealer is “unparalleled” in its ability to moisturize while still providing heavy coverage. They say it’s “like healing silk” because it blends “so smoothly and so flawlessly,” and they know they can rely on it because it “lasts all day without slippage.” Plus, when it comes to covering blemishes, they say they have “never tried anything better than this product”!

You can apply this stick concealer directly to the skin, blending with a fingertip, or you can apply with a concealer brush if that’s your preferred method. You can also use it on your eyelids or your lips as primer before eyeshadow or lipstick! The brand even recommends using it for highlight or contour by grabbing one shade lighter than your skin tone and one shade darker, respectively. Our biggest recommendation? Grabbing your preferred shades before they sell out!

