‘I did it my way’: Japan’s ‘maverick’ ambassador flags surprise departure by pappa2200 19 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Weeks after Shingo Yamagami spectacularly clashed with his Chinese counterpart, he has flagged his return to Tokyo just two years into his posting. pappa2200 Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “‘I did it my way’: Japan’s ‘maverick’ ambassador flags surprise departure” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “‘I did it my way’: Japan’s ‘maverick’ ambassador flags surprise departure”