‘I did it my way’: Japan’s ‘maverick’ ambassador flags surprise departure

by pappa2200
19 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
‘i-did-it-my-way’:-japan’s-‘maverick’-ambassador-flags-surprise-departure


Weeks after Shingo Yamagami spectacularly clashed with his Chinese counterpart, he has flagged his return to Tokyo just two years into his posting.

pappa2200

0 comments on “‘I did it my way’: Japan’s ‘maverick’ ambassador flags surprise departure

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: