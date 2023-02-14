‘I don’t want to come back’: PTSD, burnout driving nurses out of hospitals by Vittorio Rienzo 14 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 “We’re haemorrhaging staff”: nurse Kate Goodman, 27, looks around her emergency department only to realise all her experienced colleagues have burnt out and left. Vittorio Rienzo Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “‘I don’t want to come back’: PTSD, burnout driving nurses out of hospitals” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “‘I don’t want to come back’: PTSD, burnout driving nurses out of hospitals”