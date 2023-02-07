‘I never thought I’d make it here’: The students who scored Sydney Uni scholarships

by Vittorio Rienzo
7 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
‘i-never-thought-i’d-make-it-here’:-the-students-who-scored-sydney-uni-scholarships


The University of Sydney has made more than 1200 offers for student scholarships each worth up to $55,000 over the course of a degree.

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “‘I never thought I’d make it here’: The students who scored Sydney Uni scholarships

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: