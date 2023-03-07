‘I was mauled by the media’: Greens lawyers told me to say I dated bikie, Thorpe says by valipomponi 7 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Senator Lidia Thorpe said she “had no relationship” with ex-bikie boss Dean Martin, saying they shared only one kiss at a rally. valipomponi Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “‘I was mauled by the media’: Greens lawyers told me to say I dated bikie, Thorpe says” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
