‘I was mauled by the media’: Greens lawyers told me to say I dated bikie, Thorpe says

by valipomponi
7 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
‘i-was-mauled-by-the-media’:-greens-lawyers-told-me-to-say-i-dated-bikie,-thorpe-says


Senator Lidia Thorpe said she “had no relationship” with ex-bikie boss Dean Martin, saying they shared only one kiss at a rally.

valipomponi

0 comments on “‘I was mauled by the media’: Greens lawyers told me to say I dated bikie, Thorpe says

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: