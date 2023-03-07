‘I wasn’t part of the boys’ club’: Now, farmer Emma Germano is leading one by valipomponi 7 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Victorian Farmers Federation president Emma Germano doesn’t want you to be distracted by the fact that she’s the first woman to lead the lobby group in 35 years. valipomponi Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “‘I wasn’t part of the boys’ club’: Now, farmer Emma Germano is leading one” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “‘I wasn’t part of the boys’ club’: Now, farmer Emma Germano is leading one”