icm-partners-agent-joey-stanton-departing-to-form-management,-production-company-(exclusive)

Veteran talent agent Joey Stanton is exiting ICM Partners to become a manager and producer, sources told Variety.

Known as a shepherd to top young Hollywood talent, insiders familiar with his plans said the exit is amicable and he’ll stay on in the coming weeks to help his department with the transition. While it’s unclear what clients he’ll take with him to manage, his current portfolio includes Caleb Landry Jones, Taylor John Smith, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Orlando Bloom, Sheila Vand, Jacob Scipio and Griffin Johnson.

Stanton joined ICM from CAA in 2017, where he repped clients including Bella Thorne, “The Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus, “Top Gun: Maverick” actor Glen Powell, and Nina Dobrev. He previously held positions at Paradigm and Jeff Berg’s shuttered talent and literary agency Resolution.

The agency business has been hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic and the triumph of the Writers Guild of America in a long-standing battle over packaging fees. Many an agent has sought greener pastures in the management field, causing a major shift in the representation landscape. In the midst of the pandemic, ICM saw a minor downsizing but also raised the hourly wage for all assistants to $20.

In a sign of recovery, ICM promoted fourteen employees to agents last summer in divisions including theater, concerts, TV production, literary, branded entertainment, non-scripted, talent, podcasts and publications. The company also emerged relatively unscathed from a Los Angeles Times story published in May, examining an allegedly abusive culture at the agency and accusations of sexual harassment by agents to non-employees.

At the time, a statement from the agency said it does “not tolerate harassment, bullying or other inappropriate conduct. HR investigates all reports received and addresses each with appropriate disciplinary measures up to and including dismissal.”