‘If I had run, I would have won’: Tanya Plibersek on 2019 leadership contest

by Mata
3 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
‘if-i-had-run,-i-would-have-won’:-tanya-plibersek-on-2019-leadership-contest


A new biography of Tanya Plibersek is certain to ignite tensions in the Labor caucus.

Mata

0 comments on “‘If I had run, I would have won’: Tanya Plibersek on 2019 leadership contest

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: