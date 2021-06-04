IFC Films Acquires U.S. Rights to Mia Hansen-Love’s Cannes Competition Title ‘Bergman Island’

IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to “Bergman Island,” the English-language debut of Mia Hansen-Løve (“Things to Come”) which will world premiere in competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film stars Mia Wasikowska (“Maps to the Stars”), Tim Roth (“Once Upon a Time in America”), Vicky Krieps (“Phantom Thread”) and Anders Danielsen Lie (“Personal Shopper”).

Charles Gillibert’s CG Cinema (“Annette”) is producing “Bergman Island” alongside Rodrigo Texeira at RT Features, with co-producers Erik Hemmendorff, Genevieve Lemal, Dietmar Güntsche and Julio Chavezmontes. “Bergman Island” marks CG Cinema’s third collaboration with Hansen-Løve, following “Eden” in 2014 and “Things to Come” which won the Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival in 2016.

IFC Films has previously collaborated with Hansen-Løve on her critically acclaimed sophomore outing “Father of My Children,” as well as “Goodbye First Love” and “Things to Come.”

A melodrama with genre elements, “Bergman Island” follows a couple of American filmmakers, Chris (Vicky Krieps) and Tony (Tim Roth) who retreat to the mythical Fårö island for the summer. In this wild, breathtaking landscape where Swedish auteur Bergman lived and shot his most celebrated pieces, they hope to find inspiration for their upcoming films. As days spent separately pass by, the fascination for the island operates on Chris and souvenirs of her first love resurface. Lines between reality and fiction progressively blur and tear the couple even more apart.

“We are honored to be working with Mia and Charles Gillibert and his team once again to bring this exceptional film to American audiences,” said Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films. “With a brilliantly layered screenplay and an amazing cast, ‘Bergman Island’ is a major work from one of the most exciting auteurs working today.”

Gillibert added, “At a time when there are many ways to distribute a movie, it is with confidence that we entrust ‘Bergman Island’ to IFC Films. We know that Arianna Bocco and her team will bring it into the world with great creativity and care like they have with Mia’s other films.”

The deal for the film was negotiated by Bocco with Grégoire Melin at Kinology and UTA on behalf of the filmmakers.

On top of “Bergman Island,” IFC Films recently acquired a pair of hotly-anticipated films which will compete at Cannes, Jacques Audiard’s “Paris, 13th District” and Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta.”