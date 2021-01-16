Il primo Multi Brand ecommerce specializzato sul Tartufo con le più esclusive Aziende in Italia e Francia store.truffleat.com

Truffleat co.,ltd was born in Thailand in 2010, thanks to the collaboration with Urbani Tartufi S.r.l. in Italy, from that moment on it started to import the products of the Urbani Tartufi catalog, after having obtained the import licenses and the technical health authorizations of the “Food and Drug Administration”.

The Food and Drug Administration (“Food and Drug Agency”, abbreviated to FDA) is the U.S. government agency that deals with the regulation of food and pharmaceutical products, dependent on the Department of Health and Human Services of the United States of America.

During this period, Truffleat made known to Thailand and neighboring countries such as Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam, the unique characteristics of the truffle, as well as the various seasonal differences between White Truffle and Black Truffle, which has more than one variety.

Currently Truffleat represents the excellence of the companies that in Italy collect and produce truffle products, for all lovers of one of the most prestigious Italian products, even more expensive than Caviar.

These are the biggest and most important customers that we have the pleasure to count: