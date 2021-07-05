CUCINA

Il ristorante Noma in un barattolo: René Redzepi spedisce il suo prezioso garum in tutto il mondo

by Redazione Roma
5 Luglio 2021
il-ristorante-noma-in-un-barattolo:-rene-redzepi-spedisce-il-suo-prezioso-garum-in-tutto-il-mondo

il-ristorante-noma-in-un-barattolo:-rene-redzepi-spedisce-il-suo-prezioso-garum-in-tutto-il-mondo

The post Il ristorante Noma in un barattolo: René Redzepi spedisce il suo prezioso garum in tutto il mondo appeared first on Reporter Gourmet.

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: