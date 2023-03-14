MONDO Il teste non attendibile non è necessariamente un teste falso by pappa2200 14 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Non può essere pronunciata condanna per falsa testimonianza solo sulla base del contrasto tra le dichiarazioni rese in dibattimento e quelle rese nel corso… pappa2200 Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Il teste non attendibile non è necessariamente un teste falso” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Il teste non attendibile non è necessariamente un teste falso”