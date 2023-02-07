‘I’ll be on the first plane’: Lidia Thorpe eager to meet King Charles by Vittorio Rienzo 7 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 On her first day as an independent Thorpe said she was eager to meet with King Charles and challenged the government to put First Nations’ sovereignty into the Constitution. Vittorio Rienzo Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “‘I’ll be on the first plane’: Lidia Thorpe eager to meet King Charles” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “‘I’ll be on the first plane’: Lidia Thorpe eager to meet King Charles”