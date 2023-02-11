‘I’ll be the first PM to march in Mardi Gras’: Albanese by Mata 11 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 The prime minister says he will be joined by Foreign Minister Penny Wong, the first openly gay woman in parliament, when he takes part in the event later in February. Mata Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “‘I’ll be the first PM to march in Mardi Gras’: Albanese” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “‘I’ll be the first PM to march in Mardi Gras’: Albanese”