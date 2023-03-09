‘i’ll-kill-you’:-florida-dad-arrested-after-shooting-at-naked-man-found-in-teen-daughter’s-bed

A 44-year-old man in Florida was arrested this week after he allegedly fired multiple shots at a naked man he found sleeping in his teenage daughter’s bed after a night of heavy drinking. Dayne Victor Miller was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling, authorities announced.

According to a press release from the Cape Coral Police Department, officers at approximately 12:32 a.m. on March 8 responded to a 911 call at a residence located in the 1000 block of SW 1st Street in regards to a reported shooting incident. In the call notes, the dispatcher wrote that the caller, later identified as Miller, had “shot at two individuals inside his home through a bedroom door.”

“Mr. Miller called dispatch and said that one of his roommates was naked in his teenage daughter’s bedroom, which sparked him to shoot at both roommates through a closed bedroom door,” the release states.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders were able to extract both of Miller’s roommates from the bedroom.

Investigators learned that the two victims were a married couple renting a bedroom in Miller’s home. Also living in the home were Miller’s wife and teenage daughter.

Officers on the scene said that they found “shell casings and bullet holes through the bedroom door of the victims,” per the release

Miller told investigators that he and the two victims had been “drinking heavily” earlier in the night. He was then escorted out of the home without incident and placed under arrest.

In an interview with investigators, the two victims also “acknowledged drinking in excess” with Miller earlier in the night. The previously naked man told police that at some point in the night, he got out of bed to use the restroom and then “mistakenly went into the bedroom of the teenage female who lives at that location, who was asleep in bed,” the release states.

When the teenager realized that there was a naked man in her bed, she went to her father and told him about what happened. Police say that the teenage girl “did not allege a crime had occurred against her” when the man was in her bed.

Police say the naked man’s spouse woke him up and “shouted that the room the victim was in was not their shared room.”

“Once they returned to their room, Mr. Miller approached their bedroom and began pounding on the door shouting, ‘I’ll kill you,’ after the door was shut and locked on him,” the release states. “That is when Mr. Miller shot his handgun 3-4 times into the floor outside the bedroom door in a rage.”

After being detained, Miller was booked into the Lee County Jail where he is currently being held. Jail records indicate that his bond had not been set as of Thursday morning. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 10 for his arraignment.

The post 'I'll kill you': Florida dad arrested after shooting at naked man found in teen daughter's bed first appeared on Law & Crime.

