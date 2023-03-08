illinois-man-found-guilty-in-laporte-county-for-dealing-resulting-in-death

The LaPorte County Drug Task Force, alongside the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office, announces the verdict in a five-day trial of Devante King, 30. The verdict was handed down almost three years to the date, of March 6th, 2020, when the investigation began into the overdose death of Anthony Comeno, 26.

King, who was a LaPorte transplant, came from Illinois and started building a business rooted in the sale and distribution of narcotics which resulted in his arrest on April 28, 2020.

The case found its way to a week-long trial where the jury found him guilty of not only dealing in a narcotic drug, but also guilty of dealing the fatal amount of heroin and fentanyl mixture that killed Comeno.

King is currently being held in the LaPorte County Jail pending his sentencing in the coming weeks, where he faces up to 50 years imprisonment for Comeno’s death, and up to 12 years for dealing in a narcotic drug.

